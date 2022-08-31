FLORENCE — The death of a township woman who was found inside her home has been ruled a homicide.

Police discovered 54-year-old Sheila Maguire Monday afternoon at her home on Birch Hollow Drive after family members requested a wellness check; they had been unable to reach her for a few days.

How Maguire was killed is being withheld at this time, and no arrests have been made, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

A GoFundMe campaign created to raise money for Maguire's daughter describes her as an "advocate for women, children and families with an unmatched passion."

"Unfortunately, she was senselessly taken from all of us, but her daughters will carry the weight of this traumatic event forever," the campaign reads.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

