Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’

FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation.

The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley.

Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests have been made, according to Bewley. There is no threat to the public.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Bewley did not disclose the circumstances of her death.

Neighbors told CBS Philadelphia that no one had heard from the woman since Thursday and her daughters called police to do a wellness check.

