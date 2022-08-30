Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed &#8216;suspicious&#8217;

Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’

Police response to the discovery of a body in Florence Township 8/29/22 (6 ABC Action News)

FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation.

The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley.

Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests have been made, according to Bewley. There is no threat to the public.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Bewley did not disclose the circumstances of her death.

Neighbors told CBS Philadelphia that no one had heard from the woman since Thursday and her daughters called police to do a wellness check.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you

What to know about the spotted lanternfly and the tree of heaven in New Jersey

This is especially important now since the Spotted Lanternfly appears to be spreading to more parts of New Jersey. The tree of heaven is a very likely place to find those egg masses come fall.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons?

We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.
Filed Under: burington county, Florence
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top