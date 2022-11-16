FLORENCE — Burlington County residents have one more chance to safely dispose of confidential papers during the county’s final shredding event of 2022.

The shredding event will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence.

What should residents bring?

All residents are encouraged to bring confidential documents such as bank and credit card statements, tax returns, and other papers containing sensitive information.

Residents may also bring any unwanted plastic bags, film, and certain plastic wraps labeled No. 2 or No. 4.

The plastic must be bagged separately from the papers. All plastic must be clean, dry, and free of food residue.

Acceptable products include plastic grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, plastic shipping envelopes, Ziploc, other food storage bags, cereal bags, overwrap from bottled water cases, and produce bags.

Is the event open to everyone?

Shredding is reserved for Burlington County residents only. Identification is required and a limit of four bags or boxes of paper will be accepted.

Bags and boxes must be limited to 10 pounds and should be placed in the trunk of your car so staff can easily remove them.

Paper shredding (Photo Credit: County of Burlington) Paper shredding (Photo Credit: County of Burlington) loading...

What will not be accepted?

Only confidential papers will be shredded. Please do not bring junk mail, household trash, or magazines. Binders, plastic folders, computer discs, and plastic credit cards are also not permitted.

Sunday’s event will be the sixth and final shredding event held in the county this year. Already, more than 4,000 residents have recycled close to 60 tons of paper during the first five events.

“Burlington County is a state leader in recycling and one of the reasons why is because of outstanding programs like this one that allow our residents to conveniently dispose of financial papers and other sensitive documents, along with plastic bags and packaging materials,” said County Commissioner Tom Pullion.

Burlington County is one of the only counties in New Jersey to collect recycling from all its municipalities at no charge to either the towns or the residents.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.