Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ

Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning.

Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds. New Jersey could get up to an inch of rain with more of a possibility north of the Route 95 corridor.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire coastline from 11 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday for winds gusting out of the south between 40 and 50 mph.

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management is advising people to secure loose items such as outdoor furniture, children’s toys, trampolines, garbage cans, and lawn decorations by tying them down or bringing them indoors.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, who also heads the county's Office of Emergency Management, said he and his staff are monitoring the storm and is ready to respond to any issues.

PSE&G and JCP&L said they are both prepared for any outages resulting from the storm.

Expected wind gusts, rainfall from Nicole 11/11/22 Expected wind gusts, rainfall from Nicole 11/11/22 (NOAA) loading...

Here's a timeline of the impact on the Garden State.

Friday afternoon

Rain becomes moderate to heavy at times in the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall northwest of the Route 95 corridor

Localized flooding in areas of poor drainage is possible, especially in light of all the leaves and debris that may be blocking storm drains.

Friday evening

Rainfall rates could decrease for a time late in the afternoon and evening.

An approaching cold front could bring heavier rain late Friday night into Saturday morning

Winds could gust up to 50 mph, especially along the coast

Thunderstorms could develop with locally heavy rain and damaging winds as humidity increases

Isolated tornadoes are possible

Saturday morning

Rain comes to an end during the morning

Total rainfall: a half-inch to an inch south of the Route 95 corridor. 1-2 inches to the north

Winds gusting to 35 mph in the morning

Sunny skies return with temperatures in the 60s.

The storm itself will track through central Pennsylvania north into New York state, veering to the northeast and reaching northern Vermont by Saturday morning at sunrise. The remnants of Nicole will track east through New Hampshire and Maine and reach Nova Scotia by Saturday night.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation this week but is keeping an eye on Nicole between rides. He returns Monday, November 14.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.