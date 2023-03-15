NJ trucker died in Maryland crash on Route 95

A New Jersey trucker was killed when his tractor-trailer was hit by a wrong-way vehicle on Route 95 just north of Washington Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Pollice said trucker Delando Woody, 56, of Florence, was driving north near the exit for Route 212 in Beltsville Maryland around 5:30 a.m. A Dodge Charger traveling southbound hit a Toyota truck, crossed the median and went into the northbound lanes where he was hit by Woody’s tractor-trailer.

The trailer went off to the right side of the highway and became separated from the cab.

The driver of the Charger and the driver and passenger in the Toyota were hospitalized for treatment of their injuries, according to police.

The highway was partially closed in both directions for seven hours for a preliminary investigation and cleanup of a diesel fuel spill.

Maryland State Police said Woody drove for Estes Express Lines.

Scene of fatal crash involving Delgado Woody of Florence in Maryland Scene of fatal crash involving Delgado Woody of Florence in Maryland (Canva/Google Maps) loading...

Remembered by his fraternity brothers

Woody was remembered by members of his college fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma.

"We are saddened of the loss of our Brother Delando Woody. You were such a great person. A man of faith and family and you loved the work of Sigma. An inspiration and a great mentor to many. You will always be in our hearts," the fraternity wrote on its Facebook page.

Several brothers posted their condolences.

"One of my favorite people with a fun sense of humor and wisdom to last a lifetime," one brother wrote on Facebook.

"When I was at one of my lowest point in college Delando Woody was right there to support me. I’ll never forget that and I appreciate you," another wrote.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The most Irish towns in New Jersey Using most recent five-year data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, we plotted the municipalities in New Jersey with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish descent. Take a look!

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.