It was there in Montclair when the Twin Towers still stood. When famous resident Stephen Colbert was still a correspondent on “The Daily Show.”

DaVinci’s Brick Oven Pizza has been a popular pizza joint in that town for over a quarter century. And before that, the same space was occupied by Arturo’s Brick Oven Pizza.

Pizza has been that building’s DNA.

DaVinci’s started hurting in 2017 when the Bellevue Theater closed down. It was just a two-minute walk away, and it brought in enough business that when it closed, DaVinci’s lost 10% of its sales.

Then the pandemic hit in 2020. Things were never the same. After all these years, DaVinci’s is closing. They will serve their final pizzas on Saturday, September 20.

“We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers who had made us part of your lives. Despite a sound business model, rising labor and food costs, and limited volume make it impossible to continue. Our last day is Saturday, Sept 20, at the Upper Montclair Sidewalk Sale. Please join us for one final celebration and help us finish strong. A variety of pizzas will be available in front of the store. ❤️”

According to nj.com, that area has seen the closure of some of Montclair’s favorite pizza shops. Nauna’s Bella Casa went out of business in 2019, Villa Victoria closed in 2021, and Bivio Pizza Napoletana went dark suddenly in 2022.

You hate to see it.