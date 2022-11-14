David Portnoy’s Top 20 New Jersey pizza reviews

When Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy reviews a New Jersey pizzeria, people take notice.

A good review from the man, also known as "El Presidente," can bring lines out the door and down the block as they did at DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan Borough. It was so crowded, that they reported selling out several times in a single week.

With inflation being where it is, 1 in 4 Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving, according to a survey by Personal Capital Research, some are actually considering substituting and celebrating Thanksgiving with pizza. In fact, Big Boys Pizza in Marlboro has even begun making a Thanksgiving pie.

So if you're looking for the best pizza in Jersey, according to David Portnoy, here is a list of the Top 20 NJ pizza reviews given by Portnoy so far.

DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza, Raritan, NJ

Score: 9.4

Watch the review here.

De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies: Robbinsville, NJ

Score: 9.1

Watch the review here.

Brooklyn Square Pizza: Jackson, NJ

Score: 8.9

Watch the review here.

Calabria Pizzeria and Restaurant: Livingston, NJ

Score: 8.9

Watch the review here.

Conte's Pizza: Princeton, NJ

Score: 8.9

Watch the review here.

Ralph's Pizzeria: Nutley, NJ

Score: 8.9

Watch the review here.

Federici's Family Restaurant: Freehold, NJ

Score: 8.8

Watch the review here.

Angeloni's Restaurant & Pizzeria: Caldwell, NJ

Score: 8.8

Watch the review here.

Nancy's Townehouse: Rahway, NJ

Score: 8.8

Watch the review here.

Columbia Inn: Montville, NJ

Score: 8.7

Watch the review here.

Nunzio's Pizzeria: Long Branch

Score: 8.6

Watch the review here.

Tenth Street Pasta and Pizza: Hoboken, NJ

Score: 8.6

Watch the review here.

Casa D'Pizza — Denville

Score 8.5

Watch the review here

Papa's Tomato Pies: Robbinsville, NJ

Score: 8.6

Watch the review here.

Perfect Pizza: North Bergen, NJ

Score: 8.5

Watch the review here.

Rosie's Pizza: Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Score: 8.5

Watch the review here.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza: Elizabeth, NJ

Score: 8.3

Watch the review here.

Vic's Italian Restaurant: Bradley Beach, NJ

Score: 8.3

Watch the review here.

Linwood Inn Taphouse and Pizza, Linden, NJ

Score: 8.2

Watch the review here.

The Brook Tap House: West Caldwell, NJ

Score: 8.2

Watch the review here.

Don't see yours? For a list of every Portnoy review as of March 2, 2022 click here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

