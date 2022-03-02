Updated: Every NJ pizzeria Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has reviewed

You never know when Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is going to walk into your neighborhood pizzeria, and since we originally published this compilation back in late 2020, there is a handful more to add to the list.

Reviews by Portnoy can be kingmakers. Back in January, he reviewed DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan Borough. This place has been a long-time favorite of locals. But the new publicity brought crowds that the small business had never seen before. There were lines out the door and down the block and they reported selling out several times in a single week.

Also in January, he swung by Chimney Rock Inn in nearby Bridgewater, although they didn't get the same glowing reivew as DeLucia's.

Below is a complete list of every New Jersey pizza joint reviewed by the Barstool founder. As more and more NJ establishments are reviewed, this list will be updated.

