Barstool Sports reviews another NJ pizza, this time in Bound Brook

After putting DeLucia’s in Raritan on the map with a glowing review, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made another New Jersey stop, reviewing the pizza at the Chimney Rock Inn in Bound Brook.

I won’t make you wait for the verdict: he gave it a 7.6, not as good as the 9.4 that DeLucias got, but not too shabby.

He starts the review by questioning whether the restaurant has really been open since 1863 as they claim and then praising the interior, calling it “awesome on the inside.” He does warn that it will be tough for them to measure up to DeLucia’s “one of the best pizzas” that he had ever had.

He describes the pie as his kind of pizza, a bar pie that is very thin, but a “little floppy.” Overall, he was very positive, emphasizing that it was his kind of pie, “not greasy at all.” And he also praised the atmosphere, saying it was a place he would gladly hang out and have a beer and watch a game.

He did question the staff one more time about the claim that it has been in existence since 1863 and he was told that the original location was founded then.

Portnoy reviews pizzerias with his “one bite” method, making a snap judgment after one bite of the selected pies. He also reviewed a couple of other New Jersey locations while in the area last week, including Low Fidelity in Jersey City and Joe’s Rotisseria in Roselle Park. For a complete list of his reviews, go here.

We’ll have to wait and see if his praise is enough to cause the long lines that his review of DeLucia’s caused.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

