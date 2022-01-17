Barstool Sports’ praise leads to hours long lines for Raritan, NJ pizza

Barstool sports’ David Portnoy recently reviewed Raritan Borough’s Delucia's Brick Oven Pizza for his web series.

Portnoy has made it his mission to visit restaurants in order to rate their pizza slices on a scale of one to 10. His recent review was a game-changer for the Delucia family.

In a surprisingly high review, he gave the pizza a 9.4 out of 10. That’s one of the highest scores in the history of Portnoy’s pizza reviews!

Take THAT, New York pizza!

Following the video’s upload (which, as of writing this, has over 475,000 views), Delucia’s started getting lines around the block, according to locals posting photos of the crowds on the New Jersey subreddit.

The demand for a now-legendary slice of pizza has been “insane and overwhelming” according to Christian Delicia in an interview. People from all around the east coast have waited in lines for as long as two hours to see if they can sign off on the 9.4 rating.

Two. Hours.

Seriously, what other state would have people waiting in lines that long for a slice of pizza?? This is a story that could only take place in the Garden State, for better or worse.

While the pizzeria usually makes about 90 pies on a given Saturday, this past week they made 300. The staff has been working longer hours to accommodate for their newfound fame.

Even with the extra labor, the pizzeria has sold out several times in the past week, according to their posts on Instagram.

What an amazing series of events for the Delucia family, who have been providing pizza for New Jersey for generations!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

