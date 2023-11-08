Votes are in: Another NJ district will add full day kindergarten
BRIDGEWATER — Another New Jersey school district has voted to add a free, full day kindergarten program.
On Election Day, Bridgewater-Raritan Regional voters supported the referendum 53% to 47%, according to unofficial results.
In the regional district serving more than 8,000 students, the vote count on Wednesday was 6,619 to 5,832.
As with all election results statewide, absentee ballots were still being counted.
Of the district's 11 schools, seven already are elementary schools.
Westfield, Cranford, Chatham, Haddonfield and Moorestown were among the last handful of school districts in NJ that have not added full-day kindergarten at no extra cost to eligible residents.
Meanwhile, a growing number of school districts have begun offering full-day preschool programs.
With a recent round of $25 million in state funding, pre-K has been added in more than 260 public districts — all of those already offer full-day kindergarten.
