Rocky Horror Picture Show Live is coming to Bound Brook, NJ

It doesn’t need to be Halloween to enjoy one of the biggest cult classic films in the history of musicals.

If you don’t know what The Rocky Horror Picture Show is, it’s a musical comedy horror film from 1975 starring the legendary Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell and Richard O’Brien.

Rocky Horror Cast Getty Images loading...

When I say it’s a cult classic, there are people who dress up like these characters and go to conventions, but more so, they dress up and attend a live stage performance while the movie is playing.

This is something that has been going on for as long as the movie has been out and the audience participation is almost as well-known as the film itself.

And this is New Jersey so, of course, you can experience this right here in the Garden State.

The Friday Nite Specials Cast performs "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" every first and third Friday of the month at the Basie Center Cinemas in Red Bank and audience participation is encouraged.

But Red Bank isn’t the only place to do the Time Warp. This cast is moving their way up north a bit to Bound Brook.

They will perform the show live at the Brooks Arts Center on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are only $20 online, and $25 at the door.

Now if you’re a REAL Rocky Horror fan, you know about “Shock Treatment”, the sequel to Rocky Horror starring Richard O’Brien and Patricia Quinn.

It’s not as well known, but if you’re into it, the Friday Nite Specials Cast is tackling that show too down in Red Bank on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Tickets and more information can be found HERE; you might want to leave the kids at home for this one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

