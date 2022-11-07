So I had this idea one night while on New Jersey 101.5 of a Thanksgiving pizza. I thought there are "gobbler" sandwiches made of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, etc. So why not try it on a pizza? Little did I know someone in Marlboro actually did.

Enter Todd Hulbert who owns Big Boys Pizza in Marlboro, (formerly Romeo's). Todd, who grew up in Lacey, actually called me on the radio to explain it and then took the time after getting married and before leaving for his honeymoon to bring a Thanksgiving pizza into my studio.

Here's what it is according to Todd,

"You stretch out the dough, then you put a thin layer of cheese, then a layer of sliced turkey, then you're gonna crumble the stuffing, almost like sausage, then you take canned cranberry sauce you mix it up, a little doll-ups of that, a little bit of cheese, scoop some turkey gravy on top, there you go."

The pizza for rave reviews from comedians Mark Riccadonna and Justin Gonzales who were in studio sampling it as well as my wife Deneen and sons Albert and Lennon, but the big test was when Todd's new mother-in-law tried it.

"My mother-in law had a slice this morning. I'm like C'mon you've got to try it. She said, 'I don't know.' I said, 'You don't develop a physique like mine without knowing what's good" So she tried it and said it was 'absolutely incredible.' I absolutely agree with her."

Not only do they have the Thanksgiving pizza at Big Boys Pizza but when I asked Todd what they're best pizza is he replied:

"I've been told by at least 25 people that it's the pepperoni cup grandma with the Mikes hot honey drizzled on top."

If I were you. I'd take their advice. To check out the Big Boys menu, click here.

If you're looking for a way to get your finicky kids to eat their Thanksgiving dinner, This pizza would be the perfect way to get them to do so.

