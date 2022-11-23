David Portnoy’s New Jersey pizza reviews that got 7+ ratings

If you own a pizzeria in New Jersey and you want it to be a hit, get a positive review from David Portnoy. If the Barstool Sports founder gives your place a positive review, there could be lines out the door and up the block.

Last week I posted David Portnoy's Top 20 Jersey pizza ratings in New Jersey and realized I didn't go far enough. The lowest rating at number 20 was The Tap House in West Caldwell with a very respectable 8.2.

So I figured with the holiday season approaching and people wanting to give the gift of pizza as well as indulge themselves, let's drop the list down to the reviews that were in the sevens, including the latest review of Bricco Coal Fired Pizza.

Seven is a lucky number for any New Jersey pizza place that was able to procure that number in a review from "El Presidente"

Here's the updated list:

Del Ponte's Coal-Fired Pizza: Bradley Beach, NJ

Score: 8.2

Patsy's Tavern and Restaurant: Paterson, NJ

Score: 8.2

Luigi's Famous Pizza and Ristorante: Lincroft, NJ

Score: 8.1

Lido Restaurant: Hackensack, NJ

Score: 8.1

Pete & Elda's & Carmen's Pizzeria: Neptune, NJ

Score: 8.1

Razza Pizza Artigianale: Jersey City, NJ

Score: 8.1

Urban Tomato: Palisades Park, NJ

Score: 8.1

Renato's Pizza Masters: Jersey City, NJ

Score: 8.1

Jersey Pizza Boys, Avenel, NJ

Score: 8.1

Turanos Pizza Kitchen: Livingston, NJ

Score: 8.1

Basile's Pizza: Hoboken, NJ

Score: 8.1

Fort Lee Pizzeria: Fort Lee, NJ

Score: 8.0

Joe's Famous Pizza: Vauxhall, NJ

Score: 7.9

Amore Pizza: Nutley, NJ

Score: 7.9

Mancini Pizza: East Brunswick, NJ

Score: 7.9

Brooklyn Pizza: Short Hills, NJ

Score: 7.9

Brooklyn Brick Oven Pizza: Hackensack, NJ

Score: 7.9

The Galley Pizza & Eatery: Asbury Park, NJ

Score: 7.9

Tony D's: Caldwell, NJ

Score: 7.9

Roma Pizza: North Bergen, NJ

Score: 7.9

Sam's Pizza Place: North Wildwood, NJ

Score: 7.9

Teglia Pizza Bar in Montclair, NJ

Score 7.9

Bricco Coal-Fired Pizza in Haddon Township, NJ

Score 7.9

The New Park Tavern: East Rutherford, NJ

Score: 7.8

The Pizza Terminal & Restaurant: Verona, NJ

Score: 7.8

Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery: Cliffside Park, NJ

Score: 7.8

Urban Coalhouse Pizza & Bar: Red Bank, NJ

Score: 7.7

Curioni's Pizza: Lodi, NJ

Score: 7.7

Bella Pizza, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Score: 7.7

Grana Pizza Cafe: Matawan, NJ

Score: 7.7

Ava's Kitchen and Bar, Kenilworth, NJ

Score: 7.7

Nonna's: Florham Park, NJ

Score: 7.7

Phil's Famous Pizzeria: Sea Isle City, NJ

Score: 7.6

Reservoir Restaurant: South Orange, NJ

Score: 7.6

Josie's Pizza Catering & Restaurant: Lyndhurst, NJ

Score: 7.6

Chimney Rock Inn, Bound Brook, NJ

Score: 7.6

Reservoir Tavern: Boonton, NJ

Score: 7.6

Johnny Pepperoni: Hoboken, NJ

Score: 7.6

Sea Bright Pizza Restaurant: Sea Bright, NJ

Score: 7.6

Rocco's Pizzeria, Avenel, NJ

Score: 7.6

Pizza Land: North Arlington, NJ

Score: 7.6

John's Pizzeria: Jersey City, NJ

Score: 7.6

Squan Tavern: Manasquan, NJ

Score: 7.6

Michael's Pastaria & Deli: Nutley, NJ

Score: 7.6

Maria's Pizza & Subs: Milltown, NJ

Score: 7.5

Trattoria La Sorrentina: North Bergen, NJ

Score: 7.5

Pizza Town USA: Elmwood Park, NJ

Score: 7.5

Tavolina Pizzeria: Wallington, NJ

Score: 7.5

Kinchley's Tavern: Ramsey, NJ

Score: 7.5

Maruca's Pizza: Seaside Heights, NJ

Score: 7.5

Napoli's Pizza: Hoboken, NJ

Score: 7.4

Three Guys From Italy: Kenilworth, NJ

Score: 7.4

Palermo's Cafe & Bakery: Little Ferry, NJ

Score: 7.4

Barcelona's Restaurant and Bar: Garfield, NJ

Score: 7.4

Romeo's: Freehold, NJ

Score: 7.4

Arturo's: Maplewood, NJ

Score: 7.4

Hot House Pizza: Hoboken, NJ

Score: 7.4

Torna's Pizzeria: Hoboken, NJ

Score: 7.4

Ferazzoli's Italian Kitchen: Rutherford, NJ

Score: 7.4

Uptown Pizzeria, Hoboken, NJ

Score: 7.3

Low Fidelity, Jersey City, NJ

Score: 7.3

Lombardi’s Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove.

Score 7.3

Benny's Pizza: Woodbridge, NJ

Score: 7.3

The Brick Fire Baked Pizza: Hoboken, NJ

Score: 7.3

Bruno's Pizza & Restaurant: Clifton, NJ

Score: 7.3

Santoni's Ristorante & Pizzeria: Garfield, NJ

Score: 7.3

Manco & Manco Pizza: Ocean City, NJ

Score: 7.3

Nicholas Barrel & Roost: Red Bank, NJ

Score: 7.3

Strawberry's Pub & Pizza: Woodbridge, NJ

Score: 7.3

Tommy's Tavern & Tap: Sea Bright, NJ

Score: 7.2

Capri Pizza: Kenilworth, NJ

Score: 7.2

Joe's Rotisseria, Roselle Park, NJ

Score: 7.2

Vesta Wood Fired: East Rutherford, NJ

Score: 7.2

Zoni's Brooklyn Coal Oven Pizzeria: Red Bank, NJ

Score: 7.2

Outta Hand Pizza: Westfield, NJ

Score: 7.2

Dusal's Italian Restaurant: Freehold, NJ

Score: 7.2

Mario's Classic Pizza: Hoboken, NJ

Score: 7.2

Steak 'Em Up: North Wildwood, NJ

Score: 7.1

Talula's: Asbury Park, NJ

Score: 7.1

Berardi Brothers Pizza: Sea Isle City, NJ

Score: 7.1

Brooklyn Boys Pizza & Deli: Edison, NJ

Score: 7.1

Cafe Villa: Chatham, NJ

Score: 7.1

Brothers Pizzeria: East Brunswick, NJ

Score: 7.1

Star Tavern: Orange, NJ

Score: 7.1

La Sicilia: Belleville, NJ

Score: 7.1

Porta: Jersey City, NJ

Score: 7.1

Prep's Pizzeria: Ocean City, NJ

Score: 7.1

