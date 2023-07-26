Dangerous salmonella outbreak in NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

A salmonella outbreak in New Jersey may be linked to ground beef purchased at Shoprite stores.

However, the CDC has yet to confirm the source as they look into illnesses reported in four states.

At least six people who fell ill needed to be hospitalized. Most of those who reported symptoms recalled they had bought 80% lean ground beef at Shoprite.

New Jersey Lottery New Jersey Lottery loading...

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $910 million after a drawing without a winner extended a stretch of bad luck dating back to April.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the yellow ball 25.

The new $910 million prize is among the largest in U.S. lottery history and follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles.

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says we will see 90-degree temperatures today.

The combination of heat and humidity will put us in the "danger zone". But the impending heat wave will be brief — no more than four days.

Amanda Davila Amanda Davila (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 6-year-old girl struggled mightily in her wheelchair as a bumpy road caused her wheelchair restraints to tighten around her neck, court documents show.

Bus monitor Amanda Davila, 27, of New Brunswick, was looking at her phone with her earbuds on for 14 minutes after improperly securing Fajr Atiya Williams at the back of the bus on June 17, according to the criminal complaint and affidavit obtained in the case by NJ.com.

The lap belt and ankle restraints of the four-point harness were not put in place by Davila, which contributed to the harness tightening around her neck, according to the complaint.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Talks have broken off between the nurses' union and management at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

More than 1,700 nurses are expected to walk off the job in less than two weeks.

Nurses are represented by United Steelworkers Local 4-200. President Judy Danella says a seven-hour negotiating session failed to produce an agreement on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, the hospital was unwilling to offer any changes worthwhile to the membership," read a notice on the union website.

All of celeb chef David Burke's NJ restaurants, bakery David Burke, who grew up in Hazlet, has deep New Jersey roots. The multi-award winning chef has a range of restaurants and one landmark bakery across NJ.

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.