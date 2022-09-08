New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season includes 2 NJ reality stars

Two reality stars with New Jersey roots are among the latest season of "Dancing with the Stars" — Theresa Giudice and Vinny Guadagnino — also known as Vinny "G."

The original cast members from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and MTV's "Jersey Shore," respectively, are both competing on Season 31 of the reality dance show — which is airing on the subscription streaming service, Disney+ for the first time.

“I don’t know how fist pumping and ballroom go together but I’m going to figure it out," the 34-year-old Guadagnino said during the lineup announcement on ABC's Good Morning America.

He's also stayed with MTV for the spinoff series, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

He's actually the third "Jersey Shore" cast member to compete — following Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi on season 17 and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino on season 11.

In the same appearance, Giudice, who is 50, says her daughter, Audriana gave her advice before joining the show, saying “Dance like it’s your last time dancing.”

Giudice, who lives in Montville, has been paired with pro dancer, Pasha Pashkov — who has competed on three previous seasons.

In addition to his on-screen time with MTV, Guadagnino (actually a native of Staten Island) has done four separate stints as a celebrity guest host at Chippendales in Las Vegas.

Other contestants competing this season for the Mirrorball trophy include Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and Jordin Sparks — the full lineup is here.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks will co-host the new season — with returning judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Season 31 of DWTS premieres Sept. 19.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

