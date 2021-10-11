Inside Teresa Giudice and new boytoy’s insane $4 million mansion

Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fame is on her way into her new $3.35 million home that she just purchased with her boyfriend Luis Ruelas. And it definitely is an upgrade. But is he?

Fans watched Giudice when her marriage to her ex-husband Joe began to unravel. Then the legal problems escalated and before you know it both she and Joe served time in jail.

The new man has a questionable history, according to fans and cast members, but let’s hope the house can soften some of the rough spots.

According to New Jersey Luxury Real Estate, Clarence Manor, the residence she now owns at 16 Pond Road in Montville, is modeled after a painting by Thomas Kincaid called “Beyond Summer Gate."

It has sevn generously-sized bedrooms, seven full & three half baths, a six-car garage, four fireplaces and sits on 5.66 lush acres.

A magnificent winding drive will transport you to the entryway of this stunning mansion.

A banquet scale dining room has a gorgeous tray ceiling, there’s a laundry room on each floor, because of course, and what I would refer to as the basement. But here I will have to call the lower level a home theater.

It includes a full-service concession stand with sink and beverage fridge, exercise room, an additional bedroom with full bath, two utility rooms, and several storage rooms.

Outside? What you’d expect. A park-like property with manicured grounds and custom bluestone terraces.

Giudice chronicled her moving experience on her Instagram story, and from what we can see the new home is far more opulent and even more beautiful than her old Montville mansion. A friend of hers saying to Page Six, it’s “Beverly Hills in New Jersey."

A look inside Teresa Giudice's new mansion

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.