Dad guilty of dumping baby’s body on Jersey City railroad tracks

JERSEY CITY — A Virginia man whose toddler daughter's body was found in a suitcase next to railroad tracks in Jersey City has been convicted of unlawful concealment of human remains.

A Hudson County jury on Tuesday convicted 38-year-old Travis Plummer following a week-long trial.

Prosecutors say the Richmond resident's criminal record will mean a 10- to 20-year term when he is sentenced May 17.

Authorities said Plummer took 23-month-old Te'Myah Layauna Plummer from her mother in Virginia in fall 2017 and traveled to New Jersey with the decomposing body wrapped inside a suitcase.

Investigators do not know how exactly the little girl died and nobody has been charged with killing her.

Investigators said they believe Plummer left the suitcase in a friend's Jersey City garage for months, but after a March 2018 police visit dumped it off a bridge, where it was found near the tracks in April 2018.

The mother said she waited a month to report her daughter missing because she was afraid of her boyfriend.

Plummer was once implicated in the 2005 death of his 8-month-old son, who died in a bathtub. Plummer served a year in jail for child neglect.