Dad brutally beat his infants, hanging on for lives in NJ, cops say

HACKENSACK — A 27-year-old television production worker from the Bronx is charged with brutally beating his twin infants nearly to death.

Jonathan Melendez was arrested Friday at Hackensack University Medical Center, where his children were fighting for their lives, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Teaneck police said in a statement.

The mother, a Teaneck resident, brought the babies to the emergency room on Wednesday because one of them had passed out, the authorities said. The hospital notified the authorities after realizing that the babies had several broken bones and serious head injuries, they said.

Prosecutors said Melendez was caring for the children at the time that they were injured.

He is charged with two counts each of second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree child endangerment. He was being held Saturday at Bergen County Jail awaiting a hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

