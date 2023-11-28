Cyber attack cripples hospitals — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

The computer networks at two New Jersey hospitals were hit by a ransomware attack on Thanksgiving that impacted its sister hospitals around the country.

Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood and Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, both members of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, have put protocols into place to handle the attack, according to spokeswoman Chiara Marababol.

Compared to the same time last year, New Jersey businesses aren't as pessimistic about the immediate future.

But owners still have plenty of concerns headed into 2024 — many are just hoping to turn a profit.

In a business outlook survey released on Monday by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, 37% of members said they believe they'll actually make money in 2024, and 28% anticipate they won't. That 9% margin is the lowest profit outlook recorded by the NJBIA since 2012.

If you own one of these popular vehicles in New Jersey, you want to get this checked our right away.

A potentially deadly defect has been identified.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A triple deadly shooting at a home in South Plainfield was under investigation on Monday.

Around 9 a.m., police responded to a residence on Coppola Drive, following the report of shots fired, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Likely more than any other time of year, your home may be a simmering fire hazard right now, all decked out for the holidays.

Have you taken any precautions to ensure you're not the one making the next 911 call?

"First responders are going to get to you in anywhere between four and 10 minutes," said David Kurasz, executive director of the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board.

