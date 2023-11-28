Potentially deadly defect: Popular NJ cars recalled

🚗 Honda recalls 300,00 vehicles due to seat-belt defect

A potentially deadly defect has prompted the recall of one of the most popular cars in New Jersey.

More than 300,000 2023-2024 Honda HR-V and Accord models could be missing a critical part of their seat belt.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the omission could cause improper restraint in a crash that could lead to an increase in injury or death.

Honda identified the part as a "rivet" that is part of the pretensioning system that aligns the seat belt properly for both the driver and passengers.

The automaker says while they have included 300,000 vehicles in the recall, they estimate only 1% of those vehicles are effected.

Owners of the effected HR-V and Accord models will begin to receive notifications in January.

Vehicles can be taken to a Honda dealer for inspection. Repairs, if necessary, will be free.

The Honda Accord is one of the most popular cars sold in New Jersey.

This is also the second seat belt related recall this year by Honda.

In March Honda identified a manufacturing issue with the front seat belts that could prevent the seat belt buckle from latching.

Honda has been plagued by recalls

This is the 15th recall issued by Honda in 2023, and the second in just two weeks.

Honda notified drivers earlier this month of a problem in some of its engines that could cause vehicles to stall while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall bulletin for 250,000 Hondas manufactured between 2015 and 2022 due to "premature engine failure."

