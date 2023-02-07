Massive recall of most popular cars in NJ – Do Not Drive

🔺 Honda issues 'Do Not Drive' warnings for thousands of cars in NJ

🔺 An airbag defect could cause serious injury or death

🔺 Do not drive until recall repairs are completed

Honda has issued an urgent 'Do Not Drive' warning for some of the most popular cars in New Jersey.

Certain models of the Honda CR-V, Civic and Accord have airbags that could deploy without warning, causing serious injury or death to the driver.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) conveyed the update, and urged owners of the vehicles to not drive them until repairs can be completed.

This is the latest defect uncovered involving Takata Alpha driver-side airbags. The inflators have a fail rate of 50%. The bags could rupture sending shrapnel toward the driver's face.

NHTSA warns of "life altering injuries or death."

Massive Airbag Recall Prompts Safety Concerns Getty Images loading...

From the Honda website:

🔴 This safety defect can KILL or seriously injure you or your passengers.

🔴 All safety recall repairs are FREE at authorized Acura and Honda dealers.

🔴 We have replacement parts for ALL recalled Acura and Honda models.

🔴 FREE rental car available to the vehicle owner for the day of the recall repair or longer if a replacement part is temporarily unavailable.

🔴 Call NOW for help 1-888-234-2138.

Massive Airbag Recall Prompts Safety Concerns Getty Images loading...

There is a special website set up specifically for issues with the problem-plagued Takata airbags. You can enter your vehicle information to determine if you have one of these airbags and need a repair.

⬛ 2001-2002 Honda Accord

⬛ 2001-2002 Honda Civic

⬛ 2002 Honda CR-V

⬛ 2002 Honda Odyssey

⬛ 2003 Honda Pilot

⬛ 2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

⬛ 2003 Acura 3.2CL

Additional Honda and Acura models are effected. For a full list, click HERE.

The Honda CR-V, Civic and Accord have been among the most popular cars in New Jersey for years. Thousands of vehicles are likely effected.

If you have a Honda, click HERE.

Enter your make and model or VIN number to see if your vehicle is effected.

If you have an Acura, click HERE.

Enter your make and model or VIN number to see if your vehicle is effected.

If you do need a repair, park the car. Do not drive it.

You can contact your local Honda/Acura dealer and they will come pick your car up and take it in for service. A complimentary loaner car will be provided at no cost until the repair is complete.

