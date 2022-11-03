As lawmakers demand action, these are the cars most stolen in NJ

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021.

Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of the most frequently stolen vehicles across the country, with older-model Chevrolet and Ford full-size pickup trucks topping the national tally in 2021 for the second year in a row.

NICB also tracks state-level data, and seven of the top 10 most-stolen cars nationally also show up on New Jersey's list.

Together, New Jersey's top 10 accounted for more than a quarter of the 14,000-plus vehicles Gottheimer said were stolen across the Garden State last year. Here they are, from No. 10 down to No. 1.

New Jersey's 'Hot Wheels': The 10 most stolen cars in 2021

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

