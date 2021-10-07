A Cumberland County man is charged with manufacturing a bomb and possessing others, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced Thursday.

Thomas Petronglo, 63, was also found in possession of numerous explosive materials, federal officials said.

According to documents filed in the case, Petronglo, of Vineland, was found on March 12 with a metal can that contained an explosive mixture, and there was a fuse sticking out of the device.

Authorities also discovered a handful of improvised explosive devices, along with precursor chemicals, fuses, and other materials used in the manufacturing of explosives.

He's been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, unlawful making of a destructive device, and unlawful storage of explosive materials.

Petronglo was scheduled make a court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

