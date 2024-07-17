Cruel summer for NJ Transit commuters: Endless meltdowns during heat

It's the summer of travel alerts for NJ Transit.

Rail equipment is the latest inconvenience for customers this week.

With the heat we’ve been experiencing, the temperature outside is affecting electronic components, including the air conditioning, according to NJ Transit.

Delays, the possibility of combining trips and cancelations can’t be ruled out for commuters until the issue is resolved.

Their latest notice from Wednesday afternoon says disruptions may be felt for the next 48-72 hours.

“The train I was supposed to take was 7:43 p.m. That got canceled. The next one was at 7:47 p.m. and got delayed even further,” one user told News 12 New Jersey on Tuesday.

NJ Transit says “we appreciate your patience during this temporary adjustment.”

Click here to see the latest travel updates from NJ Transit.

Yet another issue for users

Let’s state the obvious: This hasn’t been the best season for NJ Transit, especially when it comes to hiccups around New York Penn Station and the busy Northeast Corridor.

As we’ve reported in the past, travelers have felt the effects of a malfunctioning circuit breaker and brush fire.

NJ Transit and Amtrak, the handler of the Northeast Corridor, met with Gov. Phil Murphy in late June. More on their joint plan can be found here.

"The performance of late, across the board, has been unacceptable. We also have to accept the reality that in both organizations, you've got decades of underinvestment,” Murphy said in our past reporting.

This all comes at a time when a 15% fare hike took effect less than a month ago on July 1.

