Crash scene cop impersonator slashed tires of NJ state troopers, officials say

A former Wallington special police officer pretended to be an active duty cop at a Route 80 crash site on New Year's Day and later slashed the tires of a State Police vehicle, officials say.

Kenneth David Delgado, 53, of Wallington, pulled up to a crash in Hackensack around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 1 looking like a real officer, complete with a badge, body camera and work ID card, State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Delgado then went to Hackensack University Medical Center where the injured woman was taken. Hospital security video captured Delgado getting a medical mask and going to the SUV being used by the troopers who were investigating the crash, according to Goez. He punctured two of the tires and left.

Delgado surrendered to State Police on Thursday and was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, interfering with an investigation, obstruction, criminal mischief and weapons offenses, among other third- and fourth-degree counts.

He was released from the Bergen County Jail by a processing judge.

New Jersey law makes it a fourth-degree crime to impersonate a law enforcement punishable by up to 18 months in jail, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

