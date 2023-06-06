⚪ A dead cat was found in a Cranford home’s mailbox in March

⚪ Police shared surveillance video of a person of interest

⚪ A local man is now facing charges, stemming from the unwanted ‘delivery’

After a nearly three month-long investigation, a 28-year-old Cranford man has been charged with several offenses stemming from a dead cat found in a resident’s mailbox this spring.

Police tracked down Steven Elias and charged him with third-degree causing fear of unlawful bodily violence, harassment and criminal trespass for the incident on March 12.

(Cranford Police via Twitter) dead cat in mailbox arrest 2023 (Cranford Police via Twitter) loading...

Surveillance footage captured a suspect walking onto the victim’s property around 11 p.m. with an object in their hand believed to be the cat.

(Cranford Police) (Cranford Police) loading...

The next morning, Cranford police responded to the Collins Street home on the report of the grisly discovery by the home's resident.

Security surveillance footage was shared with the public, eventually leading police to Elias as a suspect.

He was issued a summons, pending an appearance in Union County Superior Court.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.