Cranford police ID suspect accused of putting dead cat in mailbox
⚪ A dead cat was found in a Cranford home’s mailbox in March
⚪ Police shared surveillance video of a person of interest
⚪ A local man is now facing charges, stemming from the unwanted ‘delivery’
After a nearly three month-long investigation, a 28-year-old Cranford man has been charged with several offenses stemming from a dead cat found in a resident’s mailbox this spring.
Police tracked down Steven Elias and charged him with third-degree causing fear of unlawful bodily violence, harassment and criminal trespass for the incident on March 12.
Surveillance footage captured a suspect walking onto the victim’s property around 11 p.m. with an object in their hand believed to be the cat.
The next morning, Cranford police responded to the Collins Street home on the report of the grisly discovery by the home's resident.
Security surveillance footage was shared with the public, eventually leading police to Elias as a suspect.
He was issued a summons, pending an appearance in Union County Superior Court.
