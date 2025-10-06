Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (via GoFundMe) Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (via GoFundMe) loading...

🚨Cranford teen accused of ramming Jeep into e-bike, killing two 17-year-old girls

🎥Disturbing YouTube live stream shows suspect mocking and taunting victim's family

⚖️Teen linked victims to Charlie Kirk comments and prank pizza harassment

CRANFORD — Days before mowing down two 17-year-olds on the street, the accused teen killer revealed on a YouTube livestream that he had been tormenting one of his teen victims — in part, he says, because she laughed at the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The 17-year-old suspect from Garwood — a son of a retired police officer and the nephew of the Westfield police chief — was charged Wednesday with the first-degree murders of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas.

Relatives of Niiotis said the teen had been stalking her for months — something the teen suspect acknowledged on livestreams of his MLB co-op games, which attracted thousands of followers on TikTok.

The teen suspect rammed the girls' e-bike with his Jeep, which police believe was traveling 70 mph on a 25 mph residential street on Monday.

Ocean County domestic violence attacker gets prison for attempted murder (Google Maps, Ocean County Jail) Ocean County domestic violence attacker gets prison for attempted murder (Google Maps, Ocean County Jail) loading...

🚨 Point Pleasant man sentenced to 10 years for brutal 2022 attack

🏃 Attacker fled across state lines, dodged arrest for 16 months

⚖️ Convicted of attempted murder after strangling girlfriend with a belt

An Ocean County man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill his girlfriend, by violently attacking and strangling her three years ago.

On Friday, Juan Santiago-Rojas received a 10-year term, as delivered by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Dina Vicari.

The 32-year-old Point Pleasant Borough resident had pleaded guilty in August to attempted murder for the brutal incident.

Santiago-Rojas must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Court order President Donald Trump (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Chinnapong Getty Stock) Court order President Donald Trump (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Chinnapong Getty Stock) loading...

⚖️ NJ wins major legal fight to protect over $1.3B in victim aid funding

🚨 Federal threats over immigration policies triggered multi-state lawsuits

💰 Millions in anti-terror & victim compensation funds saved from cuts

TRENTON – New Jersey has won two more legal battles against the federal government, securing millions of dollars in counter-terrorism and crime victim funding that the Trump administration held up as part of its agenda to compel states to cooperate with its immigration agenda.

State Attorney General Matthew Platkin said federal officials would remove illegal conditions on more than $1.3 billion in grants to crime victims.

The Victims of Crime Act has been in place since President Ronald Reagan signed it into law in 1984. The federal grants help states provide resources like victim and witness advocacy services, emergency shelter, medical, funeral, and burial expenses, crime scene cleanup, sexual assault forensic exams, and more.

States use the funds to support nearly nine million victims each year and to pay into more than 200,000 victims’ claims in that same time span.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., right, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., meet with reporters in Statuary Hall on the third day of the government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., right, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., meet with reporters in Statuary Hall on the third day of the government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers at an impasse on reopening the federal government provided few public signs Sunday of meaningful negotiations taking place to end what is about to be a six-day shutdown — with President Donald Trump saying that layoffs are occurring.

Asked on Sunday night when federal workers would be fired as he has threatened to do, Trump told reporters: “It’s taking place right now and it’s all because of the Democrats.”

“The Democrats are causing the loss of a lot of jobs,” Trump added, declining to answer a question about which agencies are subject to the cuts.

The possibility of layoffs would escalate an already tense situation in which Washington lawmakers have struggled to find common ground and build mutual trust. Leaders in both parties are betting that public sentiment has swung their way, putting pressure on the other side to cave.

President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The plan started coming together inside a luxury box at MetLife Stadium.

As the Premier League’s Chelsea was on its way to a shutout victory at the Club World Cup final in July, President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were deep in discussion at the New Jersey sports complex on another matter: where the draw for next year’s World Cup would be held.

The high-drama spectacle decides which teams will face each other in the group stage of soccer’s most prestigious tournament, along with the schedule for competition. It was widely expected to unfold in Las Vegas, home to the 1994 draw when the U.S. last hosted the World Cup and a natural backdrop for glitz. But since at least March, officials had privately discussed bringing the draw to Washington, home to a showman president who regularly hugs the spotlight associated with sports.

So during that July match in the stadium that will also host the final game of next year’s World Cup, Trump and Infantino agreed to get going on holding the draw in the U.S. capital — namely, the Kennedy Center, another institution that Trump reshaped to his liking.

Tickets are now open to fans as major questions hang over the tournament, including how welcome visitors from some countries will be in the U.S. amid its immigration crackdown.

Even as the White House pledges openness, Trump has added another uncertainty by suggesting he could move games from cities he thinks are unsafe.

