Craig Allen’s Quick and Easy Hamburger Soup
You've just been "Freezin' For A Reason."
Now, you want to unwind, and warm up with some fast and easy, hearty, comfort food.
I'd like to suggest the "Hamburger Soup" that I just...threw together!
Remember, I said quick and easy, so I am cutting corners with some "prepared" ingredients.
Let's go:
Brown 1 lb of hamburger.
Put the browned burger in a large soup pot.
Add (2) 14.5 oz cans of beef broth
Add (2) 10.5 oz cans of beef gravy
Coarsely chop 1 large onion ("stew size" chunks).
Add 1 (15 oz) can of whole, peeled potatoes (saves time boiling, softening potatoes), chop coarsely.
Add 1 (14.5 oz) can of prepared carrots (saves time peeling, cutting, and boiling carrots), chop coarsely.
Add 1 (6.5 oz) can of mushrooms (may omit...I like them, some of my family doesn't).
Add 1 (14.5 oz) can of diced tomatoes.
Add approx 1 T cilantro
Add salt and pepper, and "season salt" to taste.
I shook in a few drops of hot sauce...to "zip" it up. I like spicy food, you may not.
Bring to a quick boil.
Let simmer, uncovered, for about 45 minutes. Soup thickens.
Then, let your Quick and Easy Hamburger soup cool a bit before serving.
ENJOY, with my homemade compliments!