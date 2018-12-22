Craig Allen’s neighbors: Christmas Lights competition continues
I've written about this "friendly competition" here at nj1015.com for quite a few years.
My whole neighborhood loves when "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob"..."string up the lights." (for earlier pictures and story, click here)
For various reasons, both "competitors" got off to a slow start this year, but as you can see, it's been worth the wait!
Cornershow Bob took a spill...straining his wrist...just as he was about to start bringing his annual festive display to "light." So, "Cornershow Ginni" stepped in.
"Just a few lights we said this year. AND THEN this happened!!!!" to quote Ginni.
As always, the display just grows...
...and grows, right up to Christmas Day.
Keep it coming, "Cornershow(s)!"
In my neighborhood, and across the miles thanks to nj1015.com, everyone loves this yearly "friendly Christmas lights competition."
More to come...Ho-Ho-Ho!