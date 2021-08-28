Craig Allen is in Asbury Park for the last time this summer

Two generations walking the Asbury Park beach. (Craig Allen photo)

"Greetings...

This is your "door to fun!" (Craig Allen photo)

...from Asbury Park "

Yes, I'm LIVE on your radio. (NJ Prize Team Photo)

We're broadcasting LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, til 7pm.

Stores and cafes are open. (Craig Allen photo)

See and be seen on the boardwalk.

Strolling the boardwalk. (Craig Allen photo)

Lots of shops are open (click here to see in pictures, on a sunny day)...

Grab a snack, and a drink. (Craig Allen photo)

...and are happy to cater to YOU.

Beach use is...discouraged... (Craig Allen photo)

This is our last Asbury Park Boardwalk broadcast for the Summer of '21.

The kids play "on the sand." (Craig Allen photo)

Stop by, say HI...

At showtime: it's breezy...and the rain is "occasional." (Craig Allen photo)

...Join New Jersey 101.5.

