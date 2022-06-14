Couple’s violent day at NJ racetrack ends in viral videos but not arrest

ENGLISHTOWN — A day at the track turned viral for a couple who caused trouble in the stands at Raceway Park.

Video, seen tens of thousands of times, shows the couple getting into fights and even attacking a security guard.

The pair were not arrested.

A man and woman were kicking, tripping and grabbing at people in the area of Turn 2, witnesses told the Facebook news group Jersey Coast Emergency News. (WARNING: Language is not safe for work).

As racers went by on the nearby track, the couple got into several fights with fellow fans. Security eventually removed them from the stands.

Couple fighting in the stands at Raceway Park 6/11/22 Couple fighting in the stands at Raceway Park 6/11/22 (Jersey Coast Emergency News) loading...

The couple wasn't done having fun once they left the stands.

A second video shows the couple arguing with security in the parking lot. The woman takes a punch at one of the security staff and kicks another.

Jersey Coast Emergency News reported that the security staff was upset that police would not arrest the couple.

Woman kicks a Raceway Park security staffer 6/11/22 Woman kicks a Raceway Park security staffer 6/11/22 (Jersey Coast Emergency News) loading...

Old Bridge police Capt. Joe Mandola told New Jersey 101.5 that officers responded after they were notified of the assault. An officer spoke with the woman and the security staffer, who did not want to pursue simple assault charges against the female, Mandola said.

The woman left the track without any further incident, Mandola said.

Raceway Park on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

