Couple’s violent day at NJ racetrack ends in viral videos but not arrest

As racers went by on the nearby track, the couple got into several fights with fellow fans. Security eventually removed them from the stands.
The couple wasn't done having fun once they left the stands.
A second video shows the couple arguing with security in the parking lot. The woman takes a punch at one of the security staff and kicks another.
Jersey Coast Emergency News reported that the security staff was upset that police would not arrest the couple.
Old Bridge police Capt. Joe Mandola told New Jersey 101.5 that officers responded after they were notified of the assault. An officer spoke with the woman and the security staffer, who did not want to pursue simple assault charges against the female, Mandola said.
The woman left the track without any further incident, Mandola said.
Raceway Park on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
