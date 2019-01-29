Couple should have food spiked for not leaving tip! (Opinion)

A couple visited a Bordentown City restaurant, had dessert and then instead of leaving a tip, they write a note on the back of the bill saying, "Don't Tip Immigrants." I'm assuming this couple was here first since they don't tip the many descendants of the people who migrated to this country? Regardless of your stance on immigration, when you eat out and the service is good, you tip. That's all there is to it.

If this couple had such a problem with the server who was American and speaking Spanish to another employee, then they should just get up and leave. I'm sure no one would miss them. They could also have complained to management, but that wouldn't have gotten them anywhere since the owner, Santiago Orosco, is an immigrant himself and has owned "Under The Moon Cafe" for the last 13 years.

Food service isn't about politics, it's about food service. If you don't like the way you were served, then you don't leave a tip. It's been my experience that some of the hardest working servers I've ever seen are immigrants. It's important to keep in mind that not all immigrants are illegal. If you do suspect a restaurant is hiring illegals, then report them, but don't take it out on the server. That's just bogus.

If in fact as some suspect, this is all just a bogus stunt for publicity, then kudos to the restaurant because it worked.

