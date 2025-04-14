💲 How much should you tip your food delivery driver?

I consider myself a generous tipper.

At a restaurant, I will tip a minimum of 20%. More if the server went above and beyond to provide outstanding service.

But how much should you tip the delivery driver that brings your to-go order to your home.

A friend and I got into a pretty heated discussion recently about the whole ‘tipping culture’ and what was appropriate to tip a delivery driver.

He insisted the delivery driver was essentially taking the place of a waiter and should therefore be tipped at least 20%.

That seemed excessive, and good number of New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show listeners agreed.

John, from Freehold, says your delivery driver is NOT the same as a waiter. "When dining at a restaurant, you will have multiple interactions with your server. The level of service is far greater which is deserving of a 20% tip," John said, "You have one interaction with a delivery driver. They should not get the same type of gratuity."

Rich, from Edison, agrees that drivers are NOT waiters and "10% should be sufficient."

What the drivers think is a good tip

During the conversations with listeners, we learned a lot about the delivery industry and the people who do the deliveries.

For example, delivery drivers are generally not guaranteed a minimum wage. If they work for app-based service, they are considered independent contractors. Often, the app companies pay them a minimal amount to cover gas and transportation costs.

Collin, from Toms River, used to be an Uber Eats driver. He told us they depend on your generosity. "Tips are literally the only money that actually makes it to your pocket, the rest goes to gas and car upkeep.

Lou, from Hamilton, says a five-buck tip isn't gonna cut it. "You gotta remember some of the mileage these guys put on their car when people order food 10 miles away and are giving you a five dollar tip."

So what should I tip?

For the people who deliver, more is always better if you can afford it.

Most drivers told us they understand how quickly costs and fees can add up when ordering out.

Jay, from Clayton is a former delivery driver. "I delivered Pizza on and off for years. $3 used to be average. $5 was good. I would imagine nowadays, $5 is average, and unless you're delivering 20 pies, that standard tip is fine."

However, keep in mind your circumstances. If you are ordering large amounts of food for a party, multiple families or that require special handling a 20% tip would probably be appropriate.

