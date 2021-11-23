VOORHEES — Police continued to search on Tuesday for a 57-year-old township man wanted in the killing of his daughter and brutal beating of his wife.

Township police responded just before 7 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about an assault on two people in a home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road.

Katherine Kelemen, 22, was found at the residence badly hurt from blunt force trauma, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer. The young woman died at a local hospital after 8 a.m.

Sheri Kelemen, the 22-year-old's mother, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of Tuesday.

Still a fugitive

Gregory Kelemen, 57, of Voorhees, has been charged with murder and attempted murder, both first-degree counts, as well as third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He remained a fugitive as of Tuesday morning and was being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force.

His vehicle, a silver Toyota RAV4, also remained missing, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Kathleen Kelemen (Katie Kelemen Facebook page)

'I can't take it anymore.'

According to a probable cause statement, Sheri Kelemen told officers she was awakened by her husband, who was beating her with a baseball bat and saying “I can't take it anymore.” She told officers he kept the bat under their bed.

Their daughter, Katherine Kelemen, was found bloodied and beaten in her own bed.

Anyone with information about Gregory Kelemen's location has been urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Stephen Bezich at 609-331-0310.

His employer said that Kelemen had called work after 10 a.m. Monday citing a family emergency and saying he would be late. He never showed up.

Potential information regarding the investigation can also be shared with the prosecutor’s office, directed to Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 856-225-5105 or Voorhees Township Police Detective Justin Sims at 856-906-0411.

Recent deadly domestic violence

Just over a week ago in Gloucester County, a 42-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband before he drove off and then shot himself in a violent murder-suicide, Gloucester County authorities said.

Melissa Kolonich was found stabbed to death on Nov. 11, inside her family's home in the Franklinville section of Franklin Township, according to Acting Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Her husband, 46-year-old John Kolonich, was found dead inside his vehicle in a nearby yard, from a gunshot wound to the head, Gilbert said.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained