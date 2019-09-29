Cops say man shot at them near Edison tire store and car dealer

EDISON — A fight at a tire store along Route 1 led to a suspect firing multiple shots at police before being caught and charged with attempted murder, according to acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet.

Workers at Mr. Tire called Edison police Thursday, Sept. 26, around 10:45 a.m. about a dispute with 23-year-old Randy R. Jackson, of Rahway, who ran off to the Mini dealership next door and fired two shots at arriving officers from the parking lot, according to Kuberiet.

Police chased Jackson on foot into the surrounding neighborhood, as Jackson fired more shots at officers who returned fire, Kuberiet said.

The gunfire prompted a lock down at Irving Primary School and shelter in place status at both the Highland Park Middle and High Schools, which are roughly two miles away from the tire store and car dealership.

Jackson was taken into custody and no one was injured by any of the shots, Kuberiet said.

Unidentified police sources told CBS New York Jackson was a "disgruntled former employee" of Mr. Tire.

Jackson faces four counts of attempted murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, both second degree crimes.

He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing.

The state Attorney General's office was notified in accordance with guidelines governing the use of force by police.

