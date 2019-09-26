Shooting reported along Route 1 in Edison, suspect in custody

EDISON — Shots were fired near two businesses on Route 1 late Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed police in the lot of the Mini of Edison dealership at Woodbridge Avenue on the northbound side of Route 1.

Edison police told New Jersey 101.5 shots may also have been fired at the nearby Mr. Tire store and that a suspect is in custody.

Additional questions were referred to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office which did not immediately return a message.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

