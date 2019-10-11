ELMWOOD PARK — An unhappy customer's threat to blow up a hair replacement shop brought out the Bergen County SWAT team and put a school on lockdown on Thursday.

"I'm going to blow that mother f**king place up," Tumminello repeatedly said while at the Hair Club on Riverfront Boulevard, Elmwood Park police chief Michael Foligno told the North Jersey Record.

Foligno told Record that Jennifer Tumminello, 47, of Fair Lawn was arrested at her home several hours after the threat was investigated and the scene cleared.

The Goddard School located in front of the office building where the Hair Club is located was placed on lockdown, Foligno told the Daily Voice of Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park.

The Hair Club has several locations in North Jersey and New York and specializes in hair replacement, according to the company's website.

Foligno did not immediately return a message on Friday afternoon.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5