Investigators said they found more images of child sexual abuse in the possession of a state trooper who was arrested earlier this year on a charge of having a woman send him a perverted photo of a little girl.

Jeffrey Reitz, 48, of the Williamstown section of Monroe, was arrested in April and suspended without pay from the State Police after investigators found that he had been having an email conversation with a woman in which they discussed sexually abusing a prepubescent girl.

Prosecutors say Reitz asked for and received a nude picture of the girl from the woman and he provided her with pictures of his genitals.

He was charged with a second count of third-degree possession of child pornography after investigators found more child pornography on his iCloud account. The state Attorney General's Office said Thursday that a grand jury had handed up indictments on both counts.

