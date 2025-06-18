We’re nearing the end of graduation season for high schoolers and college students are done with spring semester, this means teens and early twenty-somethings are looking for summer jobs.

Summer jobs hiring in New Jersey

Career.io set out to uncover the coolest jobs of summer 2025. The ones that people don’t just take for the paycheck, but for sheer fun of it.

Coolest summer jobs in New Jersey

Looking for a temporary job for the next few months? These are some of the best, according to the research done by Career.io.

Nature Specialist at Tamarack Day Camp

Tamarack Day Camp is hiring a Nature Specialist to lead kids on wild walks and teach them the magic of local ecosystems.

You’ll be outside all day, which is always a bonus. Plus, you’ll be leading young campers, ideally with energy and enthusiasm.

Game Host at Bam Kazam

At this job, you’ll greet guests at Bam Kazam in the American Dream Mall, offer hints, and keep the high-energy flow going.

Bonus points if you’re a theatre kid or escape room lover. Think: The Wizard of Oz meets a game show host.

Planetarium Educator at Liberty Science Center

As a Planetarium Educator, you'll lead live astronomy shows, operate laser light displays, and teach everything from space storms to exoplanets.

If you’ve got science savvy, a performer’s presence, and can hold the attention of a theater full of 10-year-olds or grown-ups, this is your orbit.

Plus you’ll get to use cutting-edge tech and help develop new shows.

Paint Party Instructor at Paint the Town

Paint the Town is looking for people to lead mobile paint parties around Newark.

You’ll guide fun-loving adults through relaxed painting sessions—no teaching license needed, just good vibes and a splash of charisma.

Perfect for artists who want to earn while keeping their creative side thriving.

Entertainment Character Performer at Six Flags

Great Adventure is casting costumed performers to bring beloved characters to life. You’ll be in charge of charming guests, posing for pics, and dancing around the park—all while wearing 15–30 pounds of character “magic.”

It pays $17/hr, comes with free park tickets and major bragging rights, and it's a fantastic foot in the door if you’re eyeing the entertainment world. Auditions required—be ready to move and groove!

As someone who has worked as a mascot aimed toward children, I should warn you to be prepared for kids pulling at your character’s tail or outfit. Also, it’s hot as heck in there and you can’t wipe away the sweat from your forehead.

Trust me, that will get to you.

However you spend your summer, enjoy it and stay cool!

