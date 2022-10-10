Comedian chugs beer after Trump supporter throws can at Point Pleasant, NJ comedy club

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A heckler's husband at a comedy show on Saturday night is facing charges after throwing a beer can over politics.

Comedian Ariel Elias was in the middle of her set at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club when a woman in the audience asked whether she had voted for Donald Trump. It started an uncomfortable back-and-forth that almost ended in an injury.

"Everybody vote for whoever you want," Elias said. "I don't care who you voted for I'm just happy we're all together."

"So you voted for Biden," the audience member responded. The heckling continued. "I could just tell by your jokes you voted for Biden."

Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach. (Google Maps) Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach. (Google Maps) loading...

"Alright. I can tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump," Elias quipped, getting laughs from the audience.

After a few more words, she asked the audience to "make some noise if you want her to shut up." The crowd cheered and it seemed like the show was about to go on.

Then a beer can came flying from the audience, smacked against the wall behind Elias at head level, and fell to the ground. Other members of the crowd cried out against the throw.

Elias looked shocked for a few seconds before she bent down to grab the drink and chugged the whole thing.

Club owner Dino Ibelli told New Jersey 101.5 that the heckler's husband was the one who threw the drink.

Ibelli said that toward the end of the banter, he went to the woman and told her that it was time for Elias to move on to other jokes. The woman left and that's when her husband, sitting at the next table, chucked the can.

"I thought somebody popped a champagne bottle," Ibelli said. After making sure Elias was OK, he got the man's name and information and contacted the police.

Ibelli is pressing charges against the man. He said that he was told by the police that because the can didn't hit anybody, the charges will likely be lower offenses, possibly criminal mischief. A police report is expected within the next few days.

"The important thing is no one got hurt," Ibelli said. And Ibelli said that regardless of the charges, the couple is banned from Uncle Vinnies for life.

Elias posted the video of the beer throw, and chug, to Twitter. (WARNING: Language)

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey