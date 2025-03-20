NJ plant shop owner shot dead by husband while on the phone with 911

🌷Shots were fired inside Cheryl Okie's as she called 911

🌷Family says Cheryl's husband of 7 years shot her to death

🌷Cheryl owned The Wild Iris plant shop in Clinton

The owner of a Hunterdon County rare plant shop was found shot in her Pennsylvania home late Monday night along with her husband.

Pennsylvania State Police said they heard gunshots fired during a 911 call around 10:20 p.m. from a woman who was crying while a man could be heard yelling in the background. Troopers who went to the home pronounced the woman dead from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Monroe County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Cheryl Okie, 35, and the man as Robert Okie, 36.

Officials have not explained the events that led to the shooting or the reason. But her obituary said Robert Okie was her husband of seven years and "inexplicably" shot her "through an irrational violent domestic attack."

ALSO READ: Husband slams public shaming of mayor charged with DWI

Cheryl Okie Cheryl Okie (Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home) loading...

'Unimaginable pain'

Cheryl Okie was the owner of a Clinton flower shop called The Wild Iris, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help her three children aged 12, 6 and 4.

"As a mother, she was everything to them...loving, fun, and always ready with a creative project. Her absence is going to leave an unimaginable pain that no one should have to endure," campaign organizer Stephanie Tutty wrote.

Services for Okie will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone.



Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

New Jersey's highest tax increases in 2024 These 20 municipalities had the largest increase in their average property tax bill in 2024. The data is from the state Department of Community Affairs.

To see all municipalities: Record high property taxes in 2024 Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5