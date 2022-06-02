City of Angels to help NJ veterans regardless of situation

Since 2008, City Of Angels has been helping people deal with addiction and recovery throughout New Jersey. They were instrumental in helping Artie Lange go into rehab.

Many times their founder Kevin Meara will be in studio talking about addiction or co-hosting one of our games only to hit the phone during a commercial break to help an addict trying to get help.

One night he sent chills down our spine when he pulled 23 holy cards out off his pocket representing the funeral he attended that month.

Now City of Angels is expanding to help out veterans with the Fr Vincent R Capodanno Veterans Research and Wellness Initiative at City Of Angels. Meara explains:

"For some time City of Angels has been working on an initiative to enhance our existing veteran's program -Warrior Down, No Vet Left Behind".

"We call that enhancement. The Father Vincent R Capodanno Veterans Research and Wellness Initiative at City of Angels or Father Vincent’s. The mission of our Initiative is to drive advances in and access to research and integrative medicine which addresses our veteran’s mental health and substance use disorders. Keeping with the service and sacrifice of Father Capodanno no veteran is denied access due to status, religion, or race.

"Born of our Warrior Down -No Vet Left Behind program, no veteran will ever receive a bill from Father Vincent’s. COA believes that wellness, through initiatives like integrative medicine, is the missing link to addressing mental health and substance use disorders."

"When COA started in 2008, relapse was inconvenient, but now relapse is deadly. So it’s not rocket science that relapse can be prevented if recovery can be extended. Wellness concepts, including mental, physical and spiritual, can prevent relapse. Integrative medicine such as Hyperbarics and Ketamine Infusions, which promote neurogenesis and are supported by counseling, meditation, massage therapy, nutrition and yoga, are leading-edge."

Why was it named for Father Capodanno?

"It was something that I have no explanation for other than we were blessed by the Capodanno family, as Vinnie Capodanno (Father Vincent's namesake and a close friend) suggested we use his uncle's name."

What made City of Angels take this on?

"Veteran addiction numbers…more veterans are dying from suicide than combat! This was an extension of our current veteran program Warrior Down, which was initiated when vets were coming home from Iraq and Afghanistan. It was simply the right thing to do!"

What can be done to fight mental illness?

'The number one thing to do is recognition followed by awareness. After that, if things aren’t working, do something different and we believe this is something different. This is leading-edge."

How would you like City Of Angels to resemble St Jude’s?

"Every St Jude’s commercial states no child in need will be turned away. We believe every veteran in need should get the help they deserve…it’s basic human compassion!"

