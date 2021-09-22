What's in a poll? In New Jersey, it could be anything.

When I see these different polls come out where the pollsters take 4 days to call about 800 people asking various questions about who they're voting for and why I don't really care about the why. I care about the who. In my listener poll of 948 over 24 hours, the overwhelming winner was Jack Ciattarelli.

Now granted, this is different from the latest Monmouth University poll which has Phil Murphy leading Ciattarelli by 51 to 38 percent, as well as Ciattarelli's internal polling which has Jack trailing the governor by three points 45-42, with 10 undecided.

Ciattarelli has made numerous appearances on New Jersey 101.5. He's been on my show answering 10 questions on what he would do to fix New Jersey if elected. Here are the 3 things right off the bat.

"Well that's easy, Steve, the first thing we need to do is come up with a new school funding formula that will be reflected in my first budget, because that's the way to lower property taxes and we must lower property taxes — so, a new school funding formula, number one. The second thing we need to do is make New Jersey a better place to do business so we can create more jobs. As an MBA/CPA, two-time successful business owner I know exactly what we need to do to our tax code to make New Jersey a better place to do business. The third thing we need to do is downsize, modernize, streamline our state government because it is bloated, inefficient and corrupt, so those are my first orders of business as Governor."

Ciattarelli's also been in the studio with Deminski and Doyle taking calls from listeners. Since New Jersey 101.5 is where the people of New Jersey come to talk about what goes on in our state it would make sense for him to be here.

Between the poll that I took and the recent polls of both Monmouth University and Ciattarelli's own internal polling, it's looking like as we get closer to this election day, the polls will be getting closer as well. As Montclair, New Jersey's Yogi Berra used to say, "It ain't over til it's over."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

The many reasons why we're so happy living in New Jersey New Jersey was recently ranked as the happiest state in the country by a Wallethub survey. What makes us all so happy here in the Garden State? That's the question Steve Trevelise posed to his social media following, here's some of what they came up with.