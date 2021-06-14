10 questions with Jack Ciattarelli

AP

This November you basically have to choices when you vote for Governor of New Jersey. You can go Jack or you can go back, as in back to four more years of Phil Murphy.

You know how you feel about Phil Murphy. But what about Jack Ciattarelli?

Ciattarelli, 59, is a Hillsborough resident with four children in their 20s and has founded medical publishing companies. His family has lived in the state for nearly 100 years and he emphasizes that he was born and raised and attended public schools and Seton Hall University in the state.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate gave us some ideas of what we would be getting when he called my show on New Jersey 101.5

Monday night.

I asked this to Phil Rizzo when he called in one night.

What are the first three things you will do if elected governor of New Jersey?

"Well that's easy, Steve, the first thing we need to do is come up with a new school funding formula that will be reflected in my first budget, because that's the way to lower property taxes and we must lower property taxes, so, a new school funding formula number one. Second thing we need to do is make New Jersey a better place to do business so we can create more jobs. As an MBA/CPA two time successful business owner I know exactly what we need to do to our tax code to make New Jersey a better place to do business. The third thing we need to do is downsize, modernize, streamline our state government because it is bloated, inefficient and corrupt, so those are my first orders of business as Governor."

What about being a sanctuary state?

"Well we're not going to be having sanctuary cities or states. That encourages illegal immigration and undermines our blue collar labor markets, so we're not going to do that here in New Jersey. You know Steve, the Governor says he supports bricklayers and carpenters, electricians and plumbers but then he turns around and says he wants a sanctuary city or sanctuary state. His Attorney General tells local law enforcement they can't work in partnership with ICE to address the illegal immigration situation in the community. Those two things don't go together, it's terribly inconsistent, it's terribly hypocritical. No sanctuary cities, no sanctuary state."

What would you do about those who drive too slow in the left lane?

"Well we all know in New Jersey it is against the law and it is maddening. I just ask New Jersians to use their bright lights, their headlights, flash the bright lights rather then to go by and give them the number one sign."

Will the number one sign become the state bird if you're elected Governor?

"It will not Steve, we're going to have a more civil New Jersey because everyone's going to be happier because taxes are going to be lower."

What will you do to unite those who voted for Hirsh Singh and Phil Rizzo to vote for you?

Here's one thing that all 1.4 million Republicans in this state agree on, nobody wants to see Phil Murphy get a second term. So my job is to bring everybody together, galvanize us around that one rally point and let's go win the election in November."

Today is Donald Trumps 75th birthday, What are your thoughts on Trump and what would his support or endorsement mean to you?

"Listen, his policies worked for the nation, I've said this time and again. He played hardball with China, won the war with ISIS. There was peace in the Middle East because he recognized Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. He was very successful on border security because a Nation without borders is not a Nation. He was fantastic on the economy and he appointed conservative judges to the Federal bench including the Supreme Court. So we have a great many policy successes. When you're running for Governor you'll take help from any direction which can be beneficial because the goal is to win in November."

How do you feel about Governor Murphy's comments that it was a volitional decision to come to New Jersey?

"My Goodness, first of all, we were trying to have a little fun, even though he doesn't know how to eat pizza, we do it with one hand, we don't use two hands to eat pizza in this state. If it's the kind that of pie that isn't real crispy , ok, you fold it over. You don't put it above your head and lower it into your mouth. You know he's not New Jersian and the very next day he says "we are New Jersey, we made the volitional decision to move here." Steve, I had to look it up! That's not how we talk in New Jersey. The volitional decision? Give me a break!"

He says he'll eat pizza with anybody. Would you eat pizza with Governor Murphy? What do you like on your pizza?

"I will certainly eat pizza with him before, during and after the election when I'm Governor, you bet! Let, me tell you something Steve De Lucia's Pizzeria Brick oven pie Raritan, New Jersey, been there 100 years. They've got an anchovy pie with no cheese that's off the charts! If you want to talk about a beautiful combination, a glass of chianti, anchovy pie no cheese, it's magnificent!"

Jon Bramnick gave me this question, what do you do to stay in shape?

"Hey buddy, don't laugh now, I do a little Pilates every single morning, it keeps the core real strong. I do walk and bike, in fact I got my bike riding in yesterday morning in LBI to the lighthouse and back. I do my very best to eat right, so I appreciate you asking but that's my recipe for staying in great shape."

If you're elected governor will you come in our New Jersey 101.5 studio and host Ask the Governor Governor Christie did?

"Steve, I'll come in once a week, are you kidding me, I love this kind of engagement. I want to be upfront and center and let them call in with any and all questions. So the answer is yes."

If you're liking what your hearing as much as I am. Why go back? Vote for Jack!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

