TRENTON – Polls closed at 8 p.m., concluding a primary election season in which New Jersey Republicans hope to choose candidates that help them claw back more seats in the House of Representatives lost to Democrats over the past decade.

Thirty-six Republicans appeared on the primary ballot across the 12 House districts today, which was interpreted by some as a sign of continued enthusiasm building on the party’s gain in state legislative elections last year.

But that hasn’t been reflected among those who participated in early voting, either by mail or at in-person sites where people were able to vote Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Early voters included 196,146 Democrats and 62,338 Republicans, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

Currently, there are 10 Democrats and two Republicans in the congressional delegation from New Jersey, along with two Democratic senators, Cory Booker and Bob Menendez.

Crowded GOP field in 7th District

Seven Republicans sought the nomination in the 7th District, which after changes from redistricting represents the party’s best pickup opportunity in November: Kevin Dorlon, John Flora, John Henry Isemann, Tom Kean Jr., Erik Peterson, Phil Rizzo and Sterling Schwab.

Rep. Tom Malinowski faced a challenge in that district’s Democratic primary from Roger Bacon. If Kean, the former state Senate minority leader who has the party establishment’s backing, is nominated, it would set up a rematch of the 2020 race that Malinowski won by around 1 percentage point.

Malinowski also accepted the nomination of a new group calling itself the Moderate Party, a group of Republicans disaffected by their party's direction, which aims to create 'fusion voting' in New Jersey by allowing candidates to run in multiple parties on the same ballot. It's not allowed by state law, and Malinowski concedes it will take legislative or judicial action for the gambit to be allowed.

Long-term Republican challenged

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith is seeking his 22nd term in Congress, but there were also three other Republicans on the ballot in the 4th District – Mike Blasi, Mike Crispi and Steve Gray – after former President Donald Trump called for Smith’s defeat after he voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Matthew Jenkins is the Democratic nominee in the state’s most solidly Republican district.

Strongest contender in 3rd District?

Republicans in the 3rd District were choosing between Nicholas Ferrara, Bob Healey and Ian Smith to challenge Rep. Andy Kim, who faced a nominal challenge from Reuven Hendler in the Democratic primary.

Who will face congresswoman in 11th District?

Rep. Mikie Sherrill faced no opponents in the Democratic primary in the 11th District, but five Republicans were competing to be her challenger in November: Toby Anderson, Paul DeGroot, Alexander Halter, Ruth McAndrew and the establishment-choice Tayfun Selen.

Centrist congressman challenged

Rep. Josh Gottheimer faced no primary opposition in the 5th District, despite often frustrating progressives as one of the most centrist Democrats in Congress. Republicans had four options in choosing his challenger: Nick De Gregorio, Frank Pallotta, Fred Schneiderman and Sab Skenderi.

Is 10th District Democrat in trouble?

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. faced two Democrats in the 10th District primary and took the challenge from Imani Oakley and Akil Khalfani seriously. Republicans were choosing between David Pinckney and Garth Stewart, but it’s the district with the largest Democratic voter advantage in New Jersey.

Other races in New Jersey

In the 1st District, incumbent Rep. Donald Norcross faced Mario DeSantis in the Democratic primary. Claire Gustafson was the Republican establishment’s preferred choice for their nomination but had to run against Damon Galdo.

In the 2nd District, Rep. Jeff Van Drew faced two Republican challengers: John Barker and Sean Pignatelli. Democratic voters were deciding between Tim Alexander and Carolyn Rush as their nominee.

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in his quest for an 18th term in the 6th District. On the Republican side, Susan Kiley had the support of the party organizations but faced Rik Mehta and Thomas Toomey in the primary.

The 8th District is the one open seat in the state, as Rep. Albio Sires opted against seeking another term though is reportedly considering running for West New York mayor, an office he once held. Democrats were choosing between Robert Menendez Jr., the son of the state’s senior senator, David Ocampo Grajales and Ane Roseborough-Eberhard. Republicans are nominating Marcos Arroyo.

The 9th District matchup was set at the April filing deadline – and is a rematch of the 2020 race, in which Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. got 66% to 32% for Republican Billy Prempeh.

Similarly, the 12th District contest was locked in when each party had just one candidate file at the April deadline. Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman will face Republican challenger Darius Mayfield.

Third-party candidates on Nov. ballot

The Libertarian Party filed a full slate of 12 House candidates – almost unheard of for one of New Jersey’s third parties, which typically field nominees in a few races but not all of them. Two candidates from the Socialist Workers Party also filed petitions to run in November, as did 20 independents.

Every district will have at least one third-party or independent candidate, presuming those who filed survive any legal challenges to the signatures on their petition.

