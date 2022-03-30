Can this young candidate unseat a 40-year incumbent in New Jersey? (Opinion)

New Jersey has seen a decline in Republican representation for decades as the NJGOP and the back-room insiders have done nothing to build and recruit new blood.

The county parties and legislators, and many unelected bullies have a lot to lose if their hand-picked candidates don't continue to support their agenda.

As I have said often on the air, I have been friends with incumbent Republican Congressman Chris Smith for many years. He has been helpful to my family and is arguably one of the best members of Congress when it comes to serving his constituents. His staff is one of the best and I have no doubt that if he is re-elected to a 22nd term, they will continue to provide outstanding service. That said, the political landscape is changing in New Jersey and across the country.

Sadly, as the entrenched professional politicians continue to rule the state and represent us in the federal government, the middle and working class, average people lose. Two years of lockdowns and wildly unnecessary and dangerous so-called safety measures with little or no opposition from top lawmakers. The governor was nearly unchecked throughout while other states opened and other nations showed that the spread flattened without the same lockdowns and mandates. Now, these same complicit partners want to be rewarded with your vote.

There's one problem with their plan. Young, energetic, passionate candidates are rising up across New Jersey to challenge the group-think and establishment power that is so far removed from helping real people.

In Smith's 4th Congressional District, Mike Crispi is running a highly effective grassroots campaign talking about the issues that have been neglected by both parties over the past several decades. Empowering parents, supporting small businesses, making sure that politics are taken out of our schools and kids are protected from the agenda to sexualize the grade school curriculum.

Mike is unabashedly pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and a believer in securing our borders. He decided to challenge the incumbent on a number of issues, including Smith's vote for the Biden/Pelosi infrastructure spending.

If the election is left up to the Republican leadership, Smith wins in CD 4, Kean wins in CD 7, and politics, as usual, will continue. I'm somewhat torn in CD 4 given my personal friendship with Chris, but friendship cannot be a reason to support the backroom deals made by insider, morally bankrupt county politicos who continue to drag down the party and our state.

In CD 7 the choice is clear, Phil Rizzo is the only candidate with the strength, message, and courage to take on the GOP at home and the Democrats in Washington.

In CD 4, if there is anyone among the Smith challengers who have the ability to represent the district and stand up for pro-family, pro-business, pro-constitution policies, it's Mike Crispi.

The path to victory for common-sense policies to turn our state around is to mobilize and energize the 2 million-plus unaffiliated voters to flood the GOP primary on June 7 and ensure that the outsiders hand the insiders a stinging defeat. Then we're gonna do it again in 2023 and beyond. Stay tuned.

