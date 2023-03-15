As I have been speaking about and writing about for a few weeks, the Murphy wind "farm" folly, as I refer to it, is not a positive development for New Jersey. Whether it's the inefficiency of using wind power generation to support the grid or it's the clear danger to the environment, opponents to the project have come together to voice their concerns.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew has been an outspoken advocate for Common Sense policies in Washington since being elected to Congress in 2018.

He joined me on the show Wednesday to discuss the hearings he's holding this week to hold the Murphy administration accountable for this latest boondoggle which is being blamed by many of us for the deaths of whales washing up on the Jersey Shore.

If you want to get the full picture of my opposition to the wind "farm", read my article HERE from yesterday outlining the reasons this is a bad plan for taxpayers, environmentalists, and anyone who values the shore community in New Jersey.

In addition to Jeff Van Drew, our friend Congressman Chris Smith has been an outspoken leader pushing common sense and standing up to the administration in Washington and Trenton.

Thursday's hearing will take place at the Wildwood Convention Center at 2 p.m. We will also share the streaming link so you can watch it from work or home.

Listen to my conversation with Congressman Van Drew HERE:

Don't forget that one of the takeaways is that your energy bill will GO UP not down if this plan is allowed to continue. Speak up and speak out.

Adding more fuel to the fire of the opposition, caller Craig from Bayonne pointed out that he's a Democrat and wanted to call out the absurdity of the windmill in Bayonne, which doesn't work and cost the taxpayers nearly $6 million dollars. It was installed in 2012 and broke down in 2015. Turns out the manufacturer's warranty was only good for a year.

So, millions up front and hundreds of thousands in repairs, and here we are in 2023 and it still isn't working. Craig reminds us that this is not a partisan issue. Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated voters all want clean air and water. We all want affordable, clean, and abundant energy.

Wind power is not the solution. It's time to return windmill technology to where it belongs, back in the 13th century.

We need more leaders like Van Drew and Smith in Washington for sure. You'll have your chance to replace some of the weak apologists like Rep/Frank Pallone who has completely failed to stand up for the Jersey Shore in 2024.

In the meantime, every Trenton legislator is up for election in 2023. Remember, if you are an unaffiliated voter, you can join me in the latest campaign "One Less Idiot" by showing up to vote in the June 2023 primary. I

If you've ever looked at the November ballot and said to yourself, "how did we get stuck with these two idiots?", you are not alone. So do something about it. unaffiliated voters can show up on Primary Election Day and declare as a Republican and cast a vote for who will be the best candidate to take on the Democrat.

This is the best way for us to replace the current majority in Trenton. You can even change back to unaffiliated right away if you like.

Join me. Let's fight back.

