Last day to register for NJ June 7 primary; here’s who’s running
TRENTON – If you’re interested in participating in the June 7 primary in New Jersey, today is your last day to register to vote.
New Jersey now has online voter registration. You’ll need to provide your date of birth and one of the following forms of identification: A current, valid driver’s license or non-driver ID card from the Motor Vehicle Commission, or a Social Security number and the ability to provide a digital signature.
You can also register in person at your county’s commissioner of registration or superintendent of elections. It’s too late to do that by mail and be eligible for the primary, so it would have to be done in person.
Here’s the rest of the timeline for the primary:
May 31: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail
June 1: Mailing of sample ballots
June 3 – June 5: Early in-person voting period. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
June 6, by 3 p.m.: Deadline for in-person mail-in ballot applications
June 7: Primary Election Day. It’s also the deadline for in-person submission of mail-in ballots to county boards of election by 8 p.m.
Congressional primaries top the ballot, but nominees and county and local offices will also be decided around the state.
2022 primary for U.S. House elections in New Jersey
Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com
