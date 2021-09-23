Debates, voting, registration: Key dates in 2021 election in NJ
TRENTON – Officially, New Jersey’s gubernatorial election will be held Nov. 2. However, the process is already well underway, with ballots in some voters’ hands.
Here is a summary of key dates in the New Jersey governor’s race of 2021:
Saturday, Sept. 18: Counties began mailing mail-in ballots to registered voters. Unlike last year, mail-in ballots are being sent only to people who request them.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli meet for their first of two debates at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Democratic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Republican nominee Diane Allen meet for a debate at Rider University in Lawrenceville at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Voter registration deadline for the general election. County commissioners of registration will be open late, as will some municipal clerks.
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Murphy and Ciattarelli meet for their second of two debates at 8 p.m. at Rowan University in Glassboro.
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Deadline for counties to mail sample ballots to voters.
Saturday, Oct. 23: Early, in-person voting on voting machines begins. This option is new to New Jersey and will be available in at least three locations in every county. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Deadline for registered voters to apply by mail for a mail-in ballot.
Sunday, Oct. 31: Last day for early, in-person voting.
Monday, Nov. 1: There is a 3 p.m. deadline for people to make in-person applications for mail-in ballots at their county clerk’s office.
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s also the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received at post offices, drop boxes or delivered in person at county boards of election.
Monday, Nov. 8: Deadline for counties to receive mail-in ballots sent through the mail, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 2.
Saturday, Nov. 13: Deadline for voters who have been notified about a missing or mismatched signature on vote-by-mail or provisional ballots to “cure” their ballot.
Monday, Nov. 15: County boards of canvassers meet to finalize election results.
Saturday, Nov. 20: Deadline for county clerks to transmit election results to the secretary of state.
Thursday, Dec. 2: Deadline for meeting of Board of State Canvassers to certify election results.
Tuesday, Jan. 18: Inauguration day.
Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.